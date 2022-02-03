The 150 housing units being constructed for internally displaced persons (IDPs) by Qatar Charity Foundation in Gandi town of Rabah local government area of Sokoto State would soon be commissioned.

The director of the Qatar Charity Nigeria, Sheikh Hamdi Abdu, who stated this during an inspection visit to the estate, noted that the aim of the visit was to inspect and assess the progress and challenges if any regarding the project.

According to him, in no distant time the Executive Director of the Qatar Charity in Doha and his delegation would be visiting the state to formally hand over the houses to Sokoto State Government for onwards distribution to the target beneficiaries.

Abdul appealed to the state and local governments to look into the possibility of posting teachers and medical staff to the clinic and school provided there.

He pledged to provide two additional solar power boreholes to guarantee availability of water at all time.

In his remarks, the executive chairman, Sokoto Zakkat and Endowment Commission (SOZECOM), Malam Muhammad Lawal Maidoki, said all the 150 intended occupants would be issued with certificate of occupancy after necessary formality has been carried out.

Maidoki enjoined the beneficiaries to ensure their children acquire both western and Islamic education as the school facilities was also provided within the housing estate.

