Management of Qausain Television has appointed the popular Hausa musi- cian, Umar M. Shareef as brand ambassador of the organisation. Its president and group chairman, Nasir Musa Idris, disclosed this at a ceremony yesterday in Kaduna.

Idris expressed gratitude to the teeming guests who graced the occasion at their premises on Sultan Road, Kaduna.



He said it took them over a decade to realise such a noble objective of establish- ing the multipurpose TV station. In his remarks, the director general of Qausain TV, Mallam Musa H. Isah briefed the newsmen that the purpose of the media interaction was to introduce its brand ambassador, a popular and a household name in the Hausa music industry, Umar M. Shareef.

The new ambassador expressed appreciation to the management for finding him fit to be the brand ambassador of the all-purpose TV station and promised the management to be a worthy ambassador.

Earlier, the general manager of the station, Umar Faruk Adam appealed to the public to support and patronize the TV station for investment sustainability.