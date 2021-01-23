By SAMUEL ABULUDE, Lagos

Popular actress and movie producer, Queen Blessing Ebigieson, is set to hold her annual widows empowerment programme under the auspices of the Queen Blessing Foundation

in the ancient city of Ibadan.

The seventh edition of the programme

which has the theme: Valentine special Celebrating the widows and aged women February 14, 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event will attract about 1000 widows who will be celebrated and feted.

The founder, president of the Queen Blessing Foundation, Amb Queen Blessing Ebigieson, who got elected as the Vice president of Association of Movie producers Nigeria ( AMP) last year is a woman with a golden heart. Despite challenges and lack of corporate sponsorship in funding the initiative, she has soldiered on to empower thousands of widows across the country through her foundation.

The sixth edition was held at the palace of the Ooni of Ife in ile-ife osun state where about a thousand widows where hosted.

According to the nollywood actress who is an indigene of Okpella, Estako East Local Government in Edo state, the foundation just got a new partner, Prof Azeez Butali, founder of Azeez Butali foundation who has pledged his support for QBF in hosting the widows support programme yearly.

Over the years according to Queen blessing she has funded the foundation 80% with her money and has also gotten support from patrons, Colleagues Fans and followers . Some of the QBF patrons are Mr jimi Agbaje OON, Prof Pat Utomi, Apostle Prof Johnson Suleiman, Dr Joe odumakin the Chairman, Board of Trustee is Archbishop Dr Cletus Bassey.

Come, Sunday, February 14, which is always a valentine special, the QBF widows empowerment program holds in Ibadan.