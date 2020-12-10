BY NONYE EKWENUGO |

The Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) has attributed the building collapse being witnessed in Nigeria as handiwork of quacks in the profession.

The President of NIQS, QS Abba Tor, stated this during an interview with the journalists at a 2-day workshop on contract documentation and standardisation of bills of quantities using the BESMM 4R and E-logbook training by Kaduna state chapter of the Institute.

The President said, “collapsed of buildings is as a result of engaging quacks who.have infiltrated the profession and clients inability to engage the right personnel to work for them.”

The president of the Institute earlier in his address admonished members to acquaint themselves with some of the institute’s latest documents that were launched during their Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Minna.

QS Tor said that the digitalisation was primarily to bring members up to speed with global best practice and to make the processes friendlier and easier for both supervisors and candidates.

Represented by the Vice President, Kene Nzekwe (FNIQS), the President also commended the Governor of Kaduna state Mallam Nasir Ahmad el-rufai for his diligence and hardworks in the state.

Also speaking, the chairman, Soba Local Government Area of Kaduna state, Hon. Muhammad Aliyu Gimba, also commended Governor Nasiru el-rufai for his good works in the State, saying that “this is the kind of person we need at the national level.”

Earlier in his address, the chairman of NIQS Kaduna state chapter, QS Abdullahi Idris Gambo, said that E-logbook was designed to train both candidates and supervisors on the intrigues of filling and assessing their logbook digitally.