Justice Kabiru Dabo of High Court 1, Dogarawa, Zaria in Sabon Gari local government area of Kaduna State has set aside 27th April, 2022, for the adoption of final written address in the case of alleged lack of constitutional minimum educational qualification to contest the Governorship election in Kaduna State filed by Abdullahi Isa against Hon Ashiru Mohammed Isa.

The case was instituted by Abdullahi Isa (plaintiff) a concerned PDP member against Rt Hon Ashiru Mohammad Isa (defendant).

During cross examination of the plaintiff by the counsel to the defendant, Samuel Atung SAN, he said, he filed the suit based on concerns being expressed and or peddled in political circles as exemplified by pronouncements in media outlets by the Mainan Zazzau, Sani Bello.

Ashiru’s lawyer asked the plaintiff if he had ever written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) or any of the institutions that the defendant said he attended for the true certified copies of the certificates, the defendant (Ashiru) held out himself as possessing. The plaintiff replied, “no.”

The plaintiff went further saying that he filed the suit because of his fear as a concerned PDP member that if. Ashiru contests and wins the forthcoming election his victory will be annulled at the election petition tribunal.

Ashiru in his evidence before the trial court tendered six certificates issued to him by different educational institutions including a Master degree in Public Policy and Administration from Bayero University, Kano.