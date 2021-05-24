Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has identified education as the panacea for the country to come out of its current insecurity challenges.

He said for the country to get out of all the challenges of insecurity including, banditry, Boko Haram, kidnapping among other crimes and criminalities, a long gestation period of training and educating all Nigerian children must be created.

Obasanjo who was at the commissioning of the Professor Abayomi Oluwatosin Jiboku Building and Entrepreneur Centre at Lariken International College, Ologuneru, Ibadan at the weekend although, did not give a timeline of the gestation period.

He emphasized that all Nigerian students irrespective of language, region, tribe or creed must get quality education.

The former president who maintained that there must not be any substitute for quality education as a panacea also harped on the place of not allowing our culture and values to be eroded by other priorities.

“Let me now talk about education. If we are going to get out of the morale of insecurity, banditry, Boko Haram, kidnapping and other criminality.

, we will have a long gestation period of training and educating all Nigerian children.

“And I underlined, all Nigerian children. Education is the beginning of a life well lived. God has given each and every one of us innate ability. It is when those innate abilities are developed that you can be of best in our own self-service, in the service of our nuclear and extended family, in the service of our community and in the service of our nation and the world.