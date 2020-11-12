By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja

The Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) and the Quantity Surveyors Registration Board of Nigeria (QSRBN) have disclosed that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration can benefit from the

expertise of Quantity Surveying professionals to bridge the huge infrastructure gap in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

President of the Quantity Surveyors Registration Board of Nigeria, QS Murtala Aliyu, while speaking with LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, stressed the need to leverage on the institute for the application of

world best practice that will, in turn, encourage foreign operators and investors into the Nigerian construction economy.

He stressed that there was the need for and recognition of the services of Professional Project Managers on large government projects to stem project failures, saying projects have now become more complicated and complex.

Aliyu said if the nation truly wishes to move forward, President Buhari should take advantage of the expertise of Quantity Surveyors to perform the role of Cost Advisers/Managers, as against what obtains

currently on some big projects where the Cost Management of such projects are arbitrarily done by “provisions” being made in the contracts.

He stressed that these “provisions can be over bloated and thus leading to unduly high construction costs or alternatively under-provided and thus leading to project frustrations, poor quality works and discouragement of the parties.”

The former minister of Power said the tremendous successes that were recorded by the defunct PTF under President Buhari when the Construction Industry played a very pivotal role in infrastructure

delivery, massive employment (especially for the youths) and domestic manufacturing through many cottage industries for producing glass, ceramics, iron billets and rods, aluminum sheets and profiles, paints,

plywood and timber profiles that can be consumed locally and even exported is still achievable.

He urged President Buhari to forward to the National Assembly two draft bills presented to him in March 2019 by the nation’s top Quantity Surveyors.

He said the “drafts bills are (I) A bill for an Act to Regulate and Control Construction Industry Health and Safety: (2) A bill for an Act to Assure and Control Building and Construction Industry Payments.”

Speaking on the achievements of the current National Executive Council (NEC) of the Institute, the secretary general of the Institute, QS, Dr Aminu Bashir, FNIQS said the Institute is surviving the rapidly

changing professional world by not staying static.

Bashir explained that the Institute has continued to retrain its members to guarantee total customer satisfaction to clients.

“We are conscious of the fact that what we know and the value we add are the significant factors that drive the demand for the services we offer to our clients.

“Therefore, right from the beginning of the life of the current NEC, we deliberately embarked on a systematic and structured capacity building to match the expected rise in patronage,” he said.

The secretary general said all the operations of the Institute’s Secretariat viz; membership management, examinations, finances and capacity building have been digitised, making all processes of the

Institute only a click away.

Giving an insight into where the Institute wants to be in the next 50 years, the secretary, marketing and corporate affairs of the Institute, QS Aderonke Oyelami, said the Institute has embarked on an

ambitious rebranding project to create a new visual and mental identity for the Institute and the profession that can be converted to market value.

On marketing the profession, Oyelami said an effective strategy is being pursued to create opportunities for members.

“The Institute has a sound marketing strategy which targets each segment of our market and stakeholders. Advocacy visits to Government Agencies, organized private establishments and media houses are being pursued with vigour.

“We have also continued to reskill our competencies to offer total cost management and other ancillary services beginning from project initiation through planning, implementation, monitoring and closure,” she explained.