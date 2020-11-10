By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja |

Her Royal Majesty Queen Akasoba Zainab Abiola has joined World leaders to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Whilst wishing Biden a successful tenure, in a statement made available to newsman in Abuja yesterday, she singled out the American President-elect for keeping the faith in choosing a woman who is a black woman as his Vice President.

The elated Queen noted that women all over the world are very proud of Biden and Harris’ historic election.

The Queen who is an alumnus of the National Institute and the International Coordinator, Afro- European Lawyers Union noted with joy that Kamala Harris is also a lawyer.

Her Majesty stated that the Rule of Law must be obeyed in order to ensure racial and gender equality especially in the United States of America, one of the world’s largest democracies.

According to her, “It is gladdening to note that the veneers of racism are being gradually tackled. I heartily join world leaders to congratulate the US President-elect, Biden, and vice president-elect Harris as your team makes history around the world.

“I am confident that your team

would create a pathway for a better America.”

She, however, described Biden as a bastion of non-discrimination

as displayed during a business luncheon with her, the President-elect and her husband Chief MKO Abiola in 1991, in Washington DC.

She further noted that Biden’s victory was groundbreaking in terms of the unprecedented votes in history.

Prof Abiola is optimistic that the duo will do a great job in the Oval Office. She also congratulated the voters who came out en masse to vote.

Her Royal Majesty hailed voters of African descent particularly Nigeria and the Kalabari Kingdom for their belief in democracy.

On bilateral relations with Nigeria, the Queen called on Biden to take the lead to deepen the relationship between the United States and Nigeria in p ticular and Africa in general.

“I am optimistic that We shall see a new America,” Her Majesty added.