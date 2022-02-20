Queen Elizabeth II Tests Positive For COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said on Sunday.

The palace said that she was experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms.

The 95-year-old monarch is, however, expected to continue light duties at Windsor over the next week.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines,” the Palace said.

In the past week, she has held audiences virtually and in person.

People who test positive for COVID-19 are required to self-isolate for at least five days, though the British government said it planned to lift that requirement for England in the coming week.

The Queen has had three jabs of a coronavirus vaccine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both her eldest son, Prince Charles and daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have also recently contracted COVID-19.

Prince Charles, 73, earlier this month pulled out of an event after contracting coronavirus a second time.

A palace source said he had met the Queen just days before.

She quipped to members of the royal household on Wednesday that she could not move much as she carried out her first in-person engagement since Prince Charles tested positive.

The health of the Queen, the world’s oldest and longest-reigning monarch, has been in the spotlight since she spent a night in hospital last October for an unspecified ailment and then was advised by her doctors to rest.

Queen Elizabeth II reached the milestone of 70 years on the throne on February 6, 2022.