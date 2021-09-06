It was an afternoon of glamour as Queen Jennifer Ephraim unveiled her Foundation and launched her book, titled the ‘Dilemma of Nigerian Girl Child’, a book dedicated to various things Nigerian girl-child go through from early marriage to lack of proper education and all.

The event had the presence of the former governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed; former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Godsday Orubebe; Amb Hannatu Usman Nga, MD/CEO, Hikmah Foundation, among others.

While reviewing the book, the former governor of Kwara State highlighted the problem of the Nigerian girl-child and the role of government in helping them. He also commended Queen Jennifer for the great initiatives of putting up the book as well as all she has being doing through her Foundation.

He promised to support the project and make sure the book get to all the Nigerian girl-child out there.

Other special guests took turn to launch the book before the public presentation.

The event had lots of entertainment and it was packaged by Aso Multi Media.