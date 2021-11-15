In an outreach to the less-privileged, Queen of ASO Nigeria 2021, Florence Mamah Ojugbeli, has offered scholarship to 10 indigent pupils of Isibovwe Primary School, Warri in Delta State.

During a visit to the school, the Queen also donated text and exercise books to the pupils.

The humanitarian outreach was part of activities to begin her reign as she was received at the palace of Olu of Warri by Chief Johnson Amatseruleshe, the Iyatsere of Warri Kingdom alongside other prominent Itsekiri High Chiefs.

Queen Florence will also represent Nigeria at the Miss Jungle International 2021 in Tanzania come December 2021.

In addition, the Queen will launch her vocational training programme in coming months in a bid to empower the youths of the Niger Delta region and Nigeria at large.