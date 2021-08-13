Quest Oil Group has restated strong commitment to investment in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

To this end, the company has remained resilient and committed to maintaining the highest Health, Safety, Security, Environment & Quality (HSSEQ) standards across its areas of operation.

The company’s innovative safety architecture is a demonstration of its goal to sustain and build on its track record of zero-fatality in the past decade, the general manager, Business Operations of the Company, Dr. George Ochuwa has said.

Ochuwa said this while addressing the staff and other stakeholders as the company kick-started its Health & Safety (HSE) Week 2021 in Lagos.

This year’s HSE Week which is themed: ‘Safety and Health – The Heart of the Future of work.’

In recent times, health and safety issues have become a front burner in the oil and gas industry. This is due to the rising incident of accidents resulting from gas explosions and fires from fuel tanker leakages which often times have claimed innocent lives and destroyed properties worth millions of Naira. The location of these assets in the urban areas often times poses serious safety risks.

According to the group chief executive officer, Mr. Benjamin Goke Dele, amidst the current headwinds occasioned by the prevailing global coronavirus pandemic and increasing attention to global risks, Quest Oil Group will continue to maintain strict safety principles, while also supporting high standards of corporate ethics; strong commitment to sustainable business; and proactive management of risks in line with our strong HSE philosophy.

“In the years ahead, we expect that our stakeholders and partners will become Satey & Health ambassadors of Quest Oil Group, hence, assist in spreading the message in their communities to prevent any unwanted loss or accidents,” he said.

Speaking on the topic: Driving compliance through recognition, the executive director, HSE Nations, Femi Da Silva, said, safety and health is the responsibility of every organization that cares about the well being of its stakeholders.

He added that, “the main challenges facing safety & health is low awareness to occupational health and poor compliance to health and safety requirements”.

Commenting on the company’s recent foray into the downstream sector, the sales and marketing manager, Mr. Anya Ukwa said: “Quest Oil Group is repositioning to sustain her strength as an innovative energy provider of the future. This is why in 2019, we took the bold step of acquiring a major downstream company, ASCON Oil Company Limited, with the aim of deepening our footprint in the downstream sector.”

Also commenting, the company’s HSSEQ supervisor and organiser of the event, Omale Hajarah said the Safety Week provides a platform for cross fertilisation of ideas on better ways of maintaining safe environment for all workers. “At Quest Oil Group, we take safety seriously, particularly where it affects our host communities”, she said.