Quickteller Paypoint, a service under Interswitch Financial Inclusion Services (IFIS) has recruited additional point of sale agents in a market activation drive targeted at cities across Nigeria.

Quickteller Paypoint platform is a service enabled to support the financial inclusion agenda of the federal government. Currently, it has over 35,000 agents spread across the country.

Recently, the brand visited several locations in Lagos – Agege, Alimosho, Ikorodu and Ajah to recruit more Quickteller Paypoint Agents. While four locations; Agege, Alimosho, Ikorodu and Ajah have been activated, there will be other activations in Abuja next week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The objective of the market activation is to recruit new agents who will be gainfully engaged and empowered to generate income, provide financial services and grow to empower others subsequently.

The activation also seeks to increase digital payment touchpoints for Nigerians where they can easily carry out regular financial transactions such as bill payment, funds transfer, cash deposits, cash withdrawals, account opening, insurance and airtime recharge etc.

Speaking on the market activation, group head, Growth Marketing, Merchant and Ecosystem at Interswitch, Olawale Akanbi, stated that the ongoing agent recruitment further demonstrates the company’s commitment to enhance Nigeria’s access to financial services.