BY Obiora Ifoh |

Labour Party (LP) has called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to avoid a situation where the Police Force and the Military will be portrayed as taking sides with criminal elements in the ensuing herdsmen crisis in the Southwest.

The party also renewed its call on the federal government to come forth with innovative ideas to deal with all the challenges confronting the nation.

LP’s national secretary, Barr Julius Abure while addressing a conference yesterday in Abuja said, it has watched with keen interest the unfolding and brewing crisis in Southwest and advised the IGPto thread with caution and employ a holistic approach to deal with the dicey situation in order to forestall a spiral effect across the country.

He said, “The missing link has been government’s inability and the incapability of the Police force to abinitio promptly investigate,apprehend, prosecute and deal with the complaints of kidnappings, armed robbery, murder, rape and other heinous crimes purportedly committed by some criminal elements within the Fulani herdsmen.

“The IGP must avoid a situation where the Police force and the Military will be portrayed as taking sides with criminal elements .

“The videos in circulation where the military was seen escorting some Fulani herders into the forest and chasing away the indigenous people from their community in Ogun state do not portray the state and the military in good light.

“There are consistent complaints of: how farms have been destroyed by the herders, farmers murdered in their farms, and wives and children offarmers raped in their farms. At the moment, across the country, farmers cannot access their farms. Citizens can no longer travel and even sleep with their two eyes closed. Government and indeed, the security agencies did nothing to abate the situation.

“However, we must reiterate that when a government fails in his principal responsibility to protect the people. They will have no choice but to employ self help to protect themselves. This is what is playing out in Ondo and Ogun states.