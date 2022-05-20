Apparently miffed by the broadcast in a viral video made by spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr Hakeem Baba Ahmed, the apex Igbo social-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday cautioned against unguarded remarks that are capable of threatening peace and unity of Nigeria.

In the video which trended on social media, Baba-Ahmed had asked the Igbos to leave Nigeria if they so desire.

Baba-Ahmed also urged “the Northerners resident in the Southern Nigeria to consider returning to the North,” noting that if it is secession the Igbos are asking for, there should be no war about it.

But in a statement by its spokesman, Alex Ogbonnia, Ohanaeze said it does not respond to boorish and uncultured statements by those who have met civilization half-way.

“We reiterate that the broadcast by Baba Ahmed is a threat to peace and unity of the country and that the security agencies should act on time to serve as a deterrent to some others harbouring such mindsets against the unity and corporate existence of Nigeria,” it however stated.

Ohanaeze took a swipe at Baba-Ahmed, saying it was not be “distracted by lowly persons who by the circumstances of their birth and conditions in life do not weigh the implications of their public conduct, remarks and actions before going public.

“The urbane among us know that Nigeria is one of the countries of the world that unites several nations in one; a federation of various nations or a multi-nation state. Nigeria, like every other multi-nation state requires leaders who can formulate ideologies, policies and programmes aimed at galvanizing or harmonising the diverse component units at all times.

“This accounts for such federal government schemes as the National Youth Service (NYSC), Federal Government (unity) Colleges and other unifying national bodies. On the other hand, remarks with centrifugal dynamics are deliberately avoided in order to engender a genuine unity for the multicultural and multinational units of the country.”

The Igbo socio-cultural group described the broadcast by the NEF spokesman as wierd, extremely nauseating, uncouth, provocative, incendiary, inflammatory, very arrogant and licentious, even as it described Baba-Ahmed as a “self-appointed magistrate”.

It continued: “This is similar to a coup speech where an uninformed person began to issue directives before the complete takeover of the reins of power.

“Interestingly, the Baba-Ahmed aberration has attracted some comments from the presidency. Accordingly, Garba Shehu in what he called a delusional arrogance, asks Baba Ahmed and his cohorts “who gave them the right to ask for the exclusion, or expulsion of any one group or section of the country from the Federal Republic of Nigeria?”

“Presidency therefore warns that “no self-appointed and unelected group can take this right from Nigerians – no matter how much coverage they might enjoy in the media. And that Nigerians listen to elected leaders, not opinionated tin-gods who have no traction with any responsible group. It is therefore a delusional arrogance that would lead such a group to publicly state terms and conditions for the existence of our nation.”

Ohanaeze recalled that in September 2021, Baba-Ahmed had in reaction to the position of the Southern governors with respect to rotational presidency which has been a convention in Nigeria, also “deployed such unwarranted extreme rhetoric, saying “heaven will not fall if a northerner is elected the next Nigerian President’.

Hitting hard at the NEF spokesman, Ohanaeze said, “It is very certain that Baba-Ahmed knows next to nothing about the economy and political tendencies of Nigeria. In his narrow thoughts, he does not reflect on the consequences of the Igbo leaving the country. In his delusion, he believes that the economy of the remaining part of Nigeria will be better off, if the Igbo or the Ogoni, or the Yoruba or the Ijaw or the Edo, Tiv, Igala; etc should go their separate ways.

“This is perhaps why Garba Shehu admonished that “now is not the time to seek to exacerbate divisions amongst Nigerians. Rather, we call on all Nigerians to come together and work to overcome the challenges we face as one nation, one people.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Igbo youths who were not even born before or during the Nigerian civil war and of course were not accessories to the war, are aggrieved over the alienation of the Igbo from the structures of power in Nigeria.

“For instance, it is public knowledge that going by rotation and zoning principle that has been entrenched as a variant of Nigerian democracy, it is the turn of the South and indeed the South East to produce a president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023. Nigerians and the world are living witness to the shenanigans and conspiracies by the likes of Baba-Ahmed to truncate the Igbo democratic rights.

“It is in response to such injustice that triggers the agitation among the Igbo youth for self-determination. Such scenario played out among the Yoruba, South West, when Chief MKO Abiola’s presidency was annulled. And confidence and trust were restored with the zoning of presidency to the South West in the persons of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and Chief Olu Falae of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) in 1999.”

It also alleged that Baba-Ahmed has a shady background of identity crisis.

“Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has a shady background. His Mauritanian root betrays an identity crisis and psychological torture in him and he thus believes that to ingratiate himself to the Hausa Fulani establishment, he should invest in vicious invectives against the entire South and the Igbo in particular. This is against natural justice and all known principles of nation building,” the socio-cultural body added.

Ohanaeze’s Position Dangerous, Irresponsible, Says NEF

In a reaction last night, NEF took a swipe at Ohanaeze Ndigbo for describing Baba-Ahmed as a security threat, describing such utterances as “unguarded, dangerous and irresponsible.”

In a statement issued by the convener of NEF, Professor Ango Abdullahi, he said, “My attention has been drawn to comments by the spokesman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, on the director of publicity and advocacy of Northern Elders Forum, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed. These comments are, to say the least, dangerous and irresponsible, designed to achieve only one goal, to put the life of Dr Baba-Ahmed in peril.

“The Northern Elders Forum states categorically that all comments and statements made by Dr Baba-Ahmed are authorised, and they represent its positions. The press statement which he read on the 8th of June, 2021 at the forum’s headquarters in Abuja in the presence of the full forum was the statement of the forum by which it still stands.

“We are aware of attempts to create the impression that this statement is recent, as well as other attempts to misrepresent its contents to create scapegoats for the failure to limit the damage of irredentism. In spite of many efforts to inform the public appropriately, it appears that Ohanaeze Ndigbo has fallen prey to more mischief, or is itself actively involved in incitement against a citizen.

“The forum stands by its director of publicity and advocacy, a Nigerian whose pedigree and service to our nation has few parallels. It sees the claim that Dr Baba-Ahmed is a security risk, and the demand that he should be arrested as pathetic and beneath even the ordinary standards of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. We serve notice that we know who to hold responsible in the event of any harm to Dr Baba-Ahmed,” the forum stressed.

It advised Ohanaeze Ndigbo to focus its attention on contributing to securing people of the South East from multiple threats, and ensuring that Ndigbo has a befitting relevance in Nigeria.

“The forum affirms its full confidence in Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, who will continue to serve the country and the North as we search for a future that accommodates all interests in Nigeria” Professor Abdullahi reiterated.