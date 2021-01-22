BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI, Abuja

Following the seven-day quit order given to Fulani herders by the Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, to vacate forest reserves in the state, the association of traditional leaders/Obas of the 19 northern states and the federal capital territory (FCT), have appealed to the governor to be compassionate and considerate on the order.

The association advised that the criminals involved in kidnapping and allied crimes in the state should be fished out and treated squarely based on their criminal activities, rather than criminalising the whole Fulani herders, many of who, the group noted have been living peacefully for decades all over the state and Nigeria generally.

In a statement signed by the secretary-general of the association, His Highness Oba (Dr) Alani Kolawole Adeyemi, which was made available to newsmen in Abuja, the Obas noted that the menace of kidnapping and allied crimes, which have become a nightmare to Nigerians, requires a broad based approach.

Oba Adeyemi, who is also the Sarkin Yoruba of Guyaku district in Adamawa State, pointed out that the Ondo State governor, who is a seasoned administrator, a nationalist and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), needs not to be tutored on the implications of the quit orders on national security, adding that the Fulani herders are also an integral part of his subjects, whose welfare and well-being are part of his responsibilities.

The statement advised that concerted efforts should be made so that both the security apparatus of the state, the leader of Fulani herders in the state and national level, as well as all well-meaning Nigerians work towards bringing amicable resolution to the crisis.

While stating that the Fulani herders have the inalienable constitutional rights to live and work peacefully in any part of the country, the association also appealed to revered paramount traditional rulers across the country to immediately wade into the matter.