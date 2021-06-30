As the wait of the convention of the All Progressive Congress (APC) continues, the tussle for who emerges national chairman of the party intensifies.

While the extension of the national caretaker committee’s tenure appears to have taken centre stage in the affairs of the party, the scheming for the chairmanship seat vis-a-vis the where the position should be zoned to has remained rife.

This is so largely because of the permutations ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The clamour for the seat to move down South after the eight-year tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari has not just been topical but central to the narrative of where the next chairman should come from.

The thinking in some quarters is that if the chairman emerges from the North, it is only natural that the presidency will be zoned to the South. It was on this basis that some chieftains argue that there was a gentleman agreement of sorts that power should shift to the South after Buhari’s tenure.

But this argument as reactions have shown is not sacrosanct as opposing party chieftains have not just dismissed the existence of such an agreement but canvassed for the use of merit and competence as the sole benchmarks for how the next president should emerge.

Still while these debates rage, the chairmanship aspirants of the APC are not losing their guard.

Party sources told LEADERSHIP that the aspirants have been reaching out to different blocs within the party to secure their votes even though some are worried about the impact the extension of the tenure for the national caretaker committee would have on their campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interested aspirants for the chairmanship positions are already pitching their tents, plotting, meeting people that matter on how to emerge victorious.

Some of the top contenders for the chairmanship position are; former governor of Borno state Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, former governors of Zamfara state Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Al’Makura and the former deputy national chairman of the defunct Conference of Progressive Change (CPC), Salihu Mustapha; and former chairman of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) in Abuja, Sunny Moniedafe

A keen look at the pedigrees of these contenders revealed that though they are all qualified as members of APC to run for the position, some of them lacked the basic qualifications to administer a political party.

Save for Moniedafe and Mustapha the contest would seem like a former governor’s affair, much like it has been in party administration since 1999.

But the two non-former governors in the contest, MoniedafeandMustapha,have repeatedly noted that the task of managing is beyond the pedigree of having served as governor but about understanding the dynamics within the party.

Nevertheless, some political watchers, aver that it is mostly likely that a former governor would clinch the seat as incumbent governors who are a major bloc within the party are more inclined to work with their former counterpart whom they share similar sphere of experience with.

Former governor of Nasarawa State, Al-makura, has been making inroads and reaching out to party chieftains just as his chief campaigners has been his governor and successor in office, Abdullahi Sule.

Although he is of the CPC bloc of the party, whether he has sufficient experience in managing party leadership is another matter. What other factor that his supporters are banking on is the clamour for the North Central to occupy the seat.

Proponents of his candidacy believe that the former governor remains the best candidate from the zone as far as the position is concerned.

His counterpart and former Zamfara governor, Yari is also pushing to get the job perhaps as a fall back to his inability to get a senatorial seat in 2019 which he lost largely due to his fight with Kabiru Marafa.

For many his handling of the party in the state had cost the party the governorship seat and other elective positions even though the former national chairman of APC, Adam Oshiomhole, didn’t help matters.

Nevertheless, his supporters believe that he stands a chance of taking the seat because of his passion and zeal for the party.

Although, former governor of Borno State, Sheriff, had a rough patch while he held sway in PDP, largely because he refused to kowtow to the antics of some influential members, he has an edge over other aspirants at the level of party administration.

But there is more, the former Borno State governor having served as senator three times and twice as governor, his experience in the management of party affairs is unrivaled.

Much like the other governors, Sheriff commands the respect amongst serving and past governors. It is argued that his reach would afford him to serve as a political diplomat of sorts among the power blocs and presidency.

Speaking on the type of leadership the APC should have, a former Nasarawa lawmaker and a chieftain of APC, Kassim Kassim said, “It is on record that during the Third Republic, Sheriff of the National Republican Convention (NRC) defeated Kolo Kingibe of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), wife of SDP Chairman, Babagana Kingibe to emerge Senator for Borno Central in 1992.

“Sheriff was also elected Senator on the platform of the United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP) during General Sani Abacha’s military regime and returned in April 1999 as Senator on the platform of All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) during the Fourth Republic.

“In 2003, he ran for Governor of Borno State on the ANPP platform and won and he was re-elected in 2007 and in both cases he defeated the PDP candidate, Kashim Ibrahim Imam.

“He left remarkable legacies as Borno State Governor for eight years and the records are there for everybody to see. He was one among the founding fathers of ANPP and was the party’s board of trustees chairman

“He led the party into negotiation with other opposition parties to form the APC. His desire to contest for national chairmanship of APC is born out of passion for progressive Nigeria and his sincere belief in the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Sheriff himself has come out openly to declare that he can only contest the national chairmanship position if it is zoned to North east, pledging his loyalty to the party and the leadership of President Buhari.”

One thing is clear, the party needs a grounded but accessible politician to occupy the seat at this critical time. Like some analysts have argued, by 2023, the party will not have President Muhammadu Buhari on the ballot and the guaranteed over 10million votes for the taking.

As such, the task of galvanising the party’s retention of the presidency after Buhari’s presidency would begin with the quality of party leadership that not just precedes the election but which will continue afterwards