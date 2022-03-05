In Niger State, political parties have tacitly adopted the power rotation formula among the three senatorial zones of Niger South, Niger East and Niger North with symbols of A, B and C respectively.

It is therefore not a surprise that aspirants who are being speculated as jostling for the ticket of the APC are from Niger South.

It is assumed that anybody who gets the APC ticket has an easier task of taking over from the incumbent governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, who by 2023 would have completed the two terms of Niger North (Zone C).

Expectedly, it is now the turn of Niger South (Zone A) to restart the circle and the list of aspirants continue to grow in the ruling party with the hope that the APC will get the same overwhelming support it received in 2015 and 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that the scheming for the ticket of APC is made open because the governor and party leader, Sani Bello, has assured APC stakeholders that he has no preferred aspirant.

As the scheming goes so far, stakeholders from Agaie/Lapai federal constituency seem to have backed out of the governorship race as they have settled for the zone’s Senate seat, thereby leaving Bida/Gbako/Katcha and Edati/Lavun/Mokwa federal constituencies to battle for the governorship ticket.

An APC chieftain, Abdullahi Gambo Adamu, hinted that in the list of those eyeing the party’s governorship ticket from the zone, Bida local government area, has over 10 aspirants, closely followed by Lavun, Mokwa and Gbako in that order.

Findings revealed that the list will continue to grow as some may just want to be counted and be remembered even after the bigwigs might have slugged it out and the winner emerges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another APC chieftain who preferred anonymity told LEADERSHIP Weekend that, “The contest will be different this time, because party members want a standard bearer who understands the terrain and connects naturally with the people.”

So far, those who have publicly indicated interest in the office are the member representing Chanchaga federal constituency Hon. Mohammed Umar Bago and the publisher of Blueprint Newspapers, Mallam Mohammed Idris Malagi.

However, last weekend, some youths asked the deputy governor, Ahmed Mohammed Ketso, who is from Niger South to join the contest. But he has not declared for the seat publicly.

The youths who called themselves “Ketso Diplomats” addressed a news conference where they sang his praises and urged him to contest.

Feelers are that the deputy governor will join the race. As the incumbent deputy governor, he already has the advantage of being the number two most powerful political office holder in the state. Whether the neutral posture of the governor would be a disadvantage for him is a matter of time.

Bago, on the other hand, is the first to make his ambition known to the stakeholders during a meeting with APC leaders at the ward, local government and state levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bago was followed by Malagi, who came with an intimidating entourage to the party secretariat two weeks ago to formally congratulate the new executives of the party. In the course of the visit, he said, “I want to let the cat out of the bag. I will contest for the governorship ticket.”

Pundits in the state argue that Bago seems to have a head start with establishing his structure from the grassroots before others.

An APC member in the state, Mohammed Musa, told LEADERSHIP Weekend that “Bago can’t be underestimated, that is how he started it when he wanted to contest for House of Representatives for Chanchaga federal constituency and he has started it the same way now before you know it he has gone far.”

The APC chieftain however added, “Malagi, on the other hand, started early and is contributing to the party just like Bago making the fight for the ticket to be between them for now.”

Another APC member, Isah Abdullahi, said, “Malagi has donated a lot to the party at all levels in the state in a loud way. Bago made his donations discretely even as he is re-energising his constituency projects.”

A fortnight ago, Malagi donated 31 vehicles to the party in the state, zone and the 25 local government areas’ offices. He also made a cash donation of N43 million.

Bago has also made donations without disclosing the amount to party executives at all levels even as he used his position as member of the House of Representatives to embark on some projects.

Mohammed Aliyu, a member of APC told LEADERSHIP Weekend that Bago has renovated many primary and secondary schools, provided books, ICT materials, assisted tertiary institutions notable among his donation was N17 million to IBB University.

It was however learnt that as much as Bago pays emphasis on the youths, he does not enjoy the support of certain power brokers in the party who are ready to work against him.

For Malagi, it was gathered that certain tendencies within the party believe that he is a newcomer in the politics of the state and has not established enough contact with the party members.

Besides Bago and Malagi, there are other contenders even though they are yet to publicly declare their intentions.

Mohammed Nda, a former director of currency of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is said to be popular among technocrats, especially those who had worked at the federal level.

While his supporters argue that he has the required discipline for the job, there are those who questioned how grounded he is with the intricate political realities in the state.

Another aspirant is Sani Ndanusa who is said to be in the good books of the major power brokers and the elite in the state. He was a former minister of sports. Although he seems to enjoy the backing of the elite, watchers ponder whether he might be too elitist.

Similarly, Mohammed Bima Enagi, the senator representing Niger South is also mentioned to have interest in the APC ticket. He has a significant influence in Niger South and is said to have the financial capacity to prosecute his aspiration. But party insiders alleged that it is difficult to get him to spend as politicians will want him to.

Another person with appeal is Bako Shettima. He was the 2011 governorship candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), one of the legacy parties that formed the APC. He has the understanding of the political terrain that could make him spring surprises if allowed by the stakeholders.

There is also Isah Kawu who is known for his principle and discipline. But watchers of political events in the state wonder whether or not he has the financial muscle to prosecute his aspiration in such a capital-intensive venture as party primaries.

As always, there is a twist, especially in the state, with a lot of statesmen who have the capacity to change how things pan out politically.

It is the belief of some people that there are powerful people that are averse to having a political actor who is independent of them, thus they do everything possible to determine where the pendulum swings in every political party in the state.