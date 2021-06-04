The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), yesterday opened bidding for 1,150 prospective companies that showed interest in the execution of capital projects for the corporation.

Acting managing director and director operations of the corporation, Niyi Alli, stated this in Lagos, during the bid opening.

Apart from adhering strictly to Covid-19 protocols, he said the bidding process will be transparent, adding that the prospective bidders must submit all the required documents.

Its director of procurement, Ben Iloanuso, in his remark, said after opening of the bidding by the prospective companies, the next step will be to record and authenticate the documents in conjunction with the regulatory agencies.

He also noted that in order to ensure that the opening of bidding process was transparent non-governmental agencies were on hand to monitor the process.