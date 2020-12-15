BY FIDELIS UGBOMEH, Lagos

The Board and Management of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has been advised to review the cost of fares paid by passengers on the Standard gauge railway line from Lagos to Ibadan.

The call to reduce downward the cost of ticket was made in Lagos by President General of Nigeria Union of Railway Workers {NUR) Comrade Innocent Ajiji in an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP on the N3,000 and N6,000 charged respectively for economy and executive class for a train ride from Lagos to Ibadan.

According to him, railway worldwide is regarded as a social service hence fares on trains should be subsidized and increased beyond reach of the common man.

He stated further that it is not economical to charge N3,000 for economy class by rail when a commuter could be charged N1,500 for the same trip from Lagos to Ibadan by road.

Ajiji also pointed out that fare charged for a trip by rail per passenger is the same with what is charged passenger from Lagos to Ibadan, adding that the rationale for continuous patronage of passengers along the Abuja-Kaduna corridor is due largely to banditry on the roads.

He said that management should introduce charges on luggage depending on the quantity of the luggage as obtained at the airports.

The president general decried the current trend whereby one passenger could carry five luggages and yet pay the same rate with a passenger carrying one load along the Abuja-Kaduna corridor.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi , had announced a price regime of N3 , 000 for the economy, N 5, 000 for business, and N6 ,000 for first class.

He explained that the charges of Abuja -Kaduna Rail Line, a distance of 190 kilometers , were merely transferred to Lagos – Ibadan , a much shorter route.