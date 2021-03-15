BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

Over 200 houses and properties worth millions of naira have been destroyed by a devastating rainstorm in Erimope Ekiti in Moba local government area of Ekiti state, leaving about 1000 persons homeless.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the torrential rainfall which started at about 6:pm last Friday, was accompanied by a huge storm thereby wreaking havoc on residential buildings in the town making the displaced to take refuge in a neighbouring community.

Apart from private homes, two public primary schools and auditoria belonging to a Pentecostal and Catholic Churches in the town were also affected by the storm.

Things destroyed in the buildings were: Roofing sheets of different makers, kitchen utensils, foams, household materials, electrical poles and appliances.

The Chairman, Ekiti State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Capt Sunday Adebomi (rtd) while inspecting the wreckage said the incident is novel in the history of the community and the entire local government.

Adebomi said, “Governor Kayode Fayemi was particularly happy that no life was lost during the storm, which affected about 200 houses in this town. We learnt over 1,000 residents had been displaced already.

The government would do everything within its capacity to ameliorate the plights of the victims and I advise our people to as a matter of urgency embark on the planting of trees in their environment”.

ADVERTISEMENT

A community leader and victim, Mr. Oladipo Isaac, lamented that more than 200 buildings were affected by the heavy rainstorm, which had rendered many homeless.

He said, “As you can see many houses including schools and churches had been blown off. We appeal to the government and public spirited individuals to come to the aid of our community. This kind of disaster is happening for the first time since I was born 75 years ago in this community”.