BY ACHOR ABIMAJE, Jos

Rainstorm, yesterday, destroyed several houses and other properties in Qua’anpan local government area of Plateau State.

The incident, which occurred during one of the early rains in the council area, affected government structures such as the legislative chamber, some departmental offices, staff quarters, the NYSC lodge, the Nigerian Police Force Divisional Headquarters, and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC).

Also destroyed is the magistrate court building, the local education authority office, classroom blocks at Government Primary and Secondary Schools, the newly roofed NUT Club building, private primary and secondary schools, shopping malls, and several residential buildings, as well as economic trees, among others.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the council, Hon Abdulmalik Yusuf Haruna, who personally went round, some of the affected structures to ascertain the level of damage, sympathised with the victims, admonishing them to accept the incident as an act of God.

According to him, the local government authority will take necessary steps to attract support from government agencies and private organisations.