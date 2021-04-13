Scores of residents of Igisogba area of Akure South Local Government of Ondo State have been rendered homeless as rainstorms destroyed no fewer than 40 houses in the community.

Our correspondent gathered that many residents of the area have been rendered homeless as the houses were destroyed beyond repairs.

The rainstorm which was occasioned by downpour affected private buildings, churches, shops and public property destroyed, electricity poles were damaged.

It has also thrown the entire community into total darkness as some of the affected buildings collapsed after their roofs were pulled off by the storm.

The unfortunate incident has also paralyzed the social life of the people which is now at the lowest ebb.

It was gathered that those affected by the rainstorm were being sheltered by their neighbors while others were accommodated by their family members.

The residents of the community have called on the state government to assist them to rebuild their damaged structures, saying life has been difficult since the incident occurred.

Chairman of Igisogba Landlord Association, Mr. Ebenezer Ojo urged the state government to assist the victims.

“We want to call on the authority of Akure South Local Government, Ondo State Government, and well-meaning individuals and concerned agencies to come to our aid.

“The rainstorm has inflicted colossal damage on private individuals, families, businesses, and corporate organizations,” he said.