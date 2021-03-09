ADVERTISEMENT

By Adegwu John, Abuja

Minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has charged staff of the ministry and its agencies to raise the bar of performance and accountability in the discharge of their duties in order to meet the expectations of Nigerians in line with its mandate of ensuring the maintenance of internal security and citizenship integrity.

Aregbesola gave the charge during the 4th quarterly performance review meeting of the top management staff of the ministry and its agencies at the Nigerian Immigration Service Headquarters, Abuja.

According to a statement issued by the ministry’s director of press, Mohammed Manga, Aregbesola said that the quarterly performance review was a tool that could be used to measure the successes and challenges recorded by various departments of the ministry, the services and the board on the implementation of government’s policies, projects and programmes.

The minister who observed that the ministry, its services and the board have improved tremendously in the area of security service delivery and citizenship integrity within the period under review, urged the staff to put more efforts into stemming out the menace of kidnapping -for-ransom, ritual killing, juvenile gangsterism and insurgency in the north east, north west and some other parts of the country as well as ensure the protection of crop farmers which he said, will improve national food security.

While expressing his determination to reposition the ministry for optimum security service delivery to Nigerians and foreigners alike, Aregbesola tasked the staff to take their jobs seriously, noting that the little efforts put in the line of duty will help the government and people of the country to attain its goals and aspirations.