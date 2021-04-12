The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has charged the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Ramadan 1442 AH immediately after sunset today, Monday, April 12, 2021, which is equivalent to 29th Sha’aban 1442 AH for the commencement of Ramadan fast on Tuesday.

The Sultan while felicitating with the Muslims in a statement signed by the Director of Administration Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Arc. Zubairu Haruna Usman-Ugwu on Sunday, prayed that Allah spares “our lives to this and many more Ramadans on the surface of the earth and give us the ability to carry out good deeds as much as possible because of the multiplicity of its virtues and the blessings of Allah in the Month.’’

He enjoined all Muslims to be prayerful unto Allah, especially in this Month, (Ramadan), to help our nation and the world in general and our leaders in particular to be able to overcome the current C0VID-19 pandemic and the various extant and palpable security challenges.

The council advised Muslims in the country that as they await the announcement for the commencement of the Ramadan fast, “we should be vigilant and take extra security and health-measures to protect ourselves, loved ones and neighbours.’’

According to statement, consequent upon the advice of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), ‘’The President-General enjoins the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Ramadan 1442 AH immediately after sunset on Monday, April 12, 2021, which is equivalent to 29th Sha’aban 1442 AH.

“If the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character on the said evening, then His Eminence would declare Tuesday, April 13, 2021 as the first day of Ramadan 1442 AH.

“If, however, the crescent is not sighted that day, then, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, automatically becomes the first day of Ramadan, 1442 AH.

“At the same time, His Eminence also directs the Muslim Ummah to practice social distancing when looking out for the crescent. All COVID-19 protocols should be observed. I’tikaf should still be put on hold while strict observance of all COVID-19 protocols including avoiding lengthy or crowded sessions should be observed”, he said.