The Borno Emirate Concerned Citizens Forum has urged marketers of essential commodities in the state to reduce prices in the spirit of Ramadan.

The forum in a statement in Maiduguri signed by its chairman, Alhaji Zanna Hassan-Bouma, said such gesture would earn them God’s blessings in their businesses.

Hassan-Boguma said the forum had already met with the leadership of marketers on the issue.

“The forum appeals to both state, local government market unions and other regulatory bodies to monitor and moderate market prices to prevent outrageous hike in the cost of food items in the state.

“The artificial inflation of prices of commodities is making life extremely hard for people of the state who have been ravaged by banditry and other social vices,” he said.

Hassan-Boguma noted that while the marketers reasoned with the forum, they also complained of taxes and levies on the highways and how insurgents had been looting their goods.

He called for government support of the marketers in view of the harsh environment in which they are operating in Borno.