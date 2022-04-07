Despite repeated warnings by Muslim leaders and clerics, traders in Ilorin, Kwara State have hiked the prices of foodstuffs in the ongoing Ramadan.

The hike in foodstuff prices which has become a practice during Ramadan periods has added to the hardship of the poor masses in the state.

Survey conducted by LEADERSHIP showed that the prices of foodstuff and other essential commodities such as fruits, vegetables, melons and beverages, which are always in high demand during Ramadan, have skyrocketed in major markets in Ilorin metropolis.

At Ipata, Oja-Oba, Oja-Tuntun and Adewole – Mandate market, the prices of rice, beans and beverages have risen by at least 15 per cent.

Similarly, the traders have increased the prices of pepper and tomatoes by 50 per cent. For instance a measure of tomatoes which hitherto cost N150,00 now goes for N300.00.

The prices of fruits such as water melon have also been increased by 100 per cent as a big water melon which hitherto cost N350.00 now goes for N700.00.

Some housewives who spoke with LEADERSHIP lamented the arbitrary hike in the prices of foodstuffs and other commodities by the marketers during this holy month of Muslims fast.

“Market men and women have cultivated the habit of increasing prices of foodstuff and other essential household needs during the Ramadan period. This is not right as they are imposing more hardship on the poor residents who must fast and need food to break their fast at the prescribed time,” Hajiya Ayoola Olaoti lamented.

For her part, Mrs Rashidat Magaji called on government at all levels to device means of cushioning the effects of economic hardship on the masses, especially during this fasting period.

“If you look at the market now, most people are here to buy one or two things, but they cannot buy enough because the prices are high. The government needs to do something to normalise the economy so that the common man can afford to eat,” she added.

When contacted for comments on the hike of foodstuff prices, especially during the Ramadan period, a cleric, Imam AbdulRazaq Karebu said the practice negates the dictates of the holy Qur’an.

He said that arbitrary increment in the prices of commodities because of the dire need for them by the fasting Muslims “is a way of causing unnecessary hardship for the people and this act displeases Allah.

“Every time that Ramadan approaches, you will find out the prices of foodstuff astronomically go up. It is so sad that people value money and unscrupulous gains over the blessings of Allah.

“By increasing prices of foodstuff, traders are only causing hardship for the populace with no recourse to the dictates of Allah, our Creator. Trying to make excessive gain removes Allah’s blessings from such venture as Allah is displeased by such act.”

Imam Karebu enjoined the marketers to fear Allah and be just in fixing the prices of the commodities they sell, warning that “Allah is surely watching everyone and know what is in everyone’s heart and will reward every act accordingly.”