By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The Sultan of Sokoto and president-general, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has declared tomorrow as Eid el-Fitr, the first day of Shawwal 1442AH.

He, therefore, said that Ramadan continues today.

The Sultan made the declaration in Sokoto, yesterday, in a statement signed by the chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs of the Sultanate Council, and signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu.

The Sultan’s statement comes after the Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs and the National Moon Sighting Committee did not receive any report from various moon sighting committees across the country yesterday..

“Therefore, Wednesday May 12, 2021 is the 30th day of the month of Ramadan 1442AH.

“The Sultan has accepted the report and accordingly declared Thursday, May 13, 2021 as the first day of Shawwal 1442AH, day of Eid-el-Fitr,” he said.

The Sultan felicitated Nigerian Muslim Ummah and wished them Allah’s guidance and blessings.

He urged Muslim Ummah to continue to pray for peace, progress and development of the country just as he wished all Nigerians a happy Eid-el-Fitr.

Shawwal is the tenth month of the Islamic calendar, which comes after Ramadan, the month of fasting.

Sighting of the new moon signifies the first day of Shawwal during which Muslim faithful celebrate Sallah and end the compulsory fasting of Ramadan.