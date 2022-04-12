President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the release of a total of 40,000 metric tonnes of assorted grains to Nigerians from the nation’s Strategic Grains Reserve (SGR).

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammed Abubakar, disclosed this to State House correspondents after a meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday.

According to him, the execution of the President’s order would be carried out by his ministry in conjunction with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, which will handle the distribution of about 12,000 metric tonnes of the grains.

He added that the same process deployed during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, to distribute 70,000 metric tons of assorted food items across some states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) would be used.

He said, “I’m here this afternoon as a result of summoning by His Excellency, Mr. President, President Muhammadu Buhari. He actually directed and approved the release of grains from our Strategic grain Reserve by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

“This is to cushion the effect of some of the issues we are facing with high prices of commodities across the country and also to cushion these festivities; Ramadan, Easter, Salah so that there will be a little cushion for the people during these festivities.

“Not just us, the Federal Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, but also that we’ll be given some of these grains also to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to also do the same distribution, the grain is coming from our Strategic Grains Reserve, as directed by Mr. President,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked the sort of grains Nigerians should be expecting to receive, he said “assorted grains. Usually we have sorghum, maize, millet and the rest of them, we will be releasing an assortment of grains that are in our grain reserves. They are located across the entire country in all probably the six geopolitical zones, we have grain silos.”

Speaking to the issue of the effects of insecurity in the North-West and North-Central Nigeria on the nation’s food security, Abubakar disclosed that government was doing everything humanly possible to prevent a drop in food production, adding that there had not been any impact of food supply so far.

“Certainly, some measure of insecurity might affect a bit of agriculture, however, as you can see, there’s really no sharp drop in productivity in agricultural production. There’s still food, and people are still cultivating in all parts of the country.

“Some of the areas where it has some security implication, yes, it may have a little drop, but the government is doing everything humanly possible to make sure that production continues in other parts and even areas where there are issues, the government is doing whatever it takes.

“Like in the Ministry of Agriculture, we have Agro Rangers who sometimes provide some kind of security cover that will make sure food production does not stop. I can assure you that we don’t have problems with food production at this point,” he said.

Asked how Nigeria hopes to escape any negative effect of the Russian/Ukrainian conflict on the agriculture sector, since Ukraine is a sourcing country for some of Nigeria’s cereal needs, he said the President had already directed his ministry and other players in the sector to find a solution to the situation for the country.

“We have met about two to three times to discuss the issue of Ukraine. Yes, indeed, Nigeria imports grains and other agricultural input from Ukraine, we are making sure that we look inwards and outwards to make sure this conflict does not affect our agricultural sector.

“Inwards, looking at fabrication of certain equipment that we can do. Also surveying and looking for areas that we can even produce our own fertilizer because we have the mineral deposits that are precursors to fertilizer production and also other places where we can import, apart from Ukraine.

“But the most important thing is to up our own agricultural production and this is without saying that no administration in recent times that has given the agriculture sector such an attention and funding as the current administration of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

Asked to mention countries that are being considered as alternatives sources of the products sourced from Ukraine, he said “there are countries that produce other grains or the grains that we need, we’re still in the process. Like I said, we’re also looking inward to see what we can do to cushion the effect. Right now, I cannot give you the names, but it’s something that we will. We will definitely make sure that we have no food shortage in this country”.