By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja |

As the Holy Month of Ramadan progresses and in the spirit of giving, a foundation aimed at providing succour for the less-privileged, Touch Me Foundation (TMF) has commenced a Ramadan iftar feeding programme aimed at feeding the poor and vulnerable Nigerians in the Federal Capital Territory during iftar.

The foundation said it has so far feted 4,800 people in Area 1, Area 2, Mabuchi, Dutse, Kubwa, Dei Dei, Gwagwalada and Kuchinkoro.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP in Abuja on Thursday, the president of the Foundation for the less-privileged, Prince Ademuyiwa Toni Oduwole JP, said besides celebrating with Muslim faithful around the country during Ramadan, he observed that the masses in Abuja are vulnerable to chronic food shortages, malnutrition, unbalanced nutrition, erratic food supply, poor quality foods, high food costs, and even total lack of food.

He said TMF realised this fact and decided to assist in its own little way by providing Iftar food to some districts of Abuja.

According to him, “We want to touch lives and we want people to always remember TMF’s good deeds to the less privileged. We also want to thank Rahmat Energy for its support.

“We tagged this programme RAM 21. We are also consistent with our core areas which include empowerment of the widows and youths, community development, child educational support program, and involvement in solutions to the insecurity of our nation.

“We owe it to one another by going beyond the norm in order to spread love and show care to people all around us.”

Oduwole, however, urged Nigerians to embrace peace and calmness, care, and show each other love as it was before.

He also urged Nigerians to unite to fight the current spate of insecurity.

Oduwole added that the rich and wealthy Nigerians as well business owners should always remember the less fortunate, including those impacted by poverty, hunger, conflict, and diseases.