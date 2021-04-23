By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation has distributed food items and cash gifts to 42 widows in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The foundation’s gesture is aimed at making the observance of Ramadan fast easy for the beneficiaries.

The programme, which was held at the foundation’s office along New Yidi road, Ilorin, was tagged, “Memorable Ramadan for the Widows.”

Items distributed to the widows include, 42 bags of rice, beans, garri, semovita,vegetable oil and N5,000 cash each.

State female coordinator of the foundation, Hajia Bashirat AbdulRaheem, said the scheme was put in place to address the neglect and abandonment suffered by widows and orphans in the society.

Hajia AbdulRaheem called on well-to-do Muslims in the state to donate to the foundation to enable it reach more widows and orphans, adding that the target is 400 widows this year.

“But we are starting with this number based on the resources at our disposal. We have expended about N600,000 so far and hope to do more as the resources flow in”.

Dr Mukhtar Thani, the state coordinator of the foundation, said the scheme would not only assist the less privileged in the society, but also compliment government’s efforts at making life comfortable for the citizens.

He called on similar organisations to reach out to the needy in the spirit of Ramadan.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Asia Adebayo, expressed delight over the gesture and called on well meaning Nigerians to support the foundation’s activities while also praying for management.