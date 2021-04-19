By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and his wife, Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu have advocated more opportunities and support for women in the country.

The governor and the first lady spoke when the office of the First Lady of Kebbi State hosted the 5th edition of the annual Women’s Ramadan Lecture series in Birnin Kebbi at the weekend.

This year, the lecture with the theme: “Fundamental Role of Women in Islam” was presented by four prominent speakers including Sheikh Jabir Sani Maihulla, Sheikh Mufti Ismail Menk, Sister Na’ima B Robert and Sheikh Abubakar Giro Argungu who was represented by Dr Attahiru Sifawa.

The lecture is the brainchild of the wife of the governor, Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu.

Speaking at the lecture, Governor Bagudu commended his wife, Dr Bagudu, for organising the programme and the choice of the theme and its sub-themes which, according to him, were apt and timely.

According to a statement by Muktar Abubakar Bagudo, SSA Office of the First Lady, Government House, Birnin Kebbi, Bagudu used the opportunity to inform the gathering that his administration has secured a $70 million World Bank Grant which will be mobilised to strengthen girl-child education.

He said that the grant will also aid in the provision of skills to women in the state, especially adolescent girls.

In her remarks, Dr Zainab Bagudu said, as Muslims, women contribute a lot, not just to their homes but the society at large and a huge part of the success of the Ramadan period depends on them. She however said they can do more to ease the month for many who are not blessed as some, by doubling efforts in their homes, sadaqah and community engagements.

The First Lady added that her office had collaborated with partners such as Nestle, Procter and Gamble, Power Oil, etc. to carry out programmes targeted at empowering women and has also been very active in advocacy against gender-based violence.