The Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG) has charged Nigerian leaders, especially the Muslims among them, in the spirit of Ramadan, to renew their faith and govern with absolute fear of God.

The group which made the appeal in its Ramadan message, noted that,” this year’s Ramadan has come in the most trying period for citizens of Nigeria irrespective of religious background and affiliation.”

It called on the nation’s leaders at all levels to reflect on the present worsening condition of the people, socially and economically, and change some of their policies so that the people could live comfortably.

The group, in a statement jointly signed by its National Coordinator, Alh Ibrahim Abdullahi and the National, Dr Nasir Balogun, specifically appealed to President Bola Tinubu, ministers, state governors and the National Assembly members to reflect on the current economic situation of Nigerians with a bid to alleviating the sufferings of the people beyond palliative distributions.

This according to the group, could be done by evolving strategies that would force down prices of food items, goods and useful materials; reduction in the amount paid for fuel purchase, implementation of new minimum wage being deliberated upon and evolving enhanced pension pay packages for the senior citizens.

The group maintained that if current hardship continues in the holy month of Ramadan, it would surely have negative impact on the people.

The media group also called for aggressive posture on the parts of the federal and state government to fight corruption while calling for prosecution of all persons indicted in the immediate past administration and current leadership too.