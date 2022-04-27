As one of the five pillars of Islam, Ramadan is basically a period for spiritual awakening and rejuvenation for all Muslims. It is a time when Muslims observe the one month fasting period which usually dovetails into the festival of Eid el fitri. During the holy month of Ramadan, intensify prayers for the forgiveness of sins while abstaining from acts that are abhorrent to the dictums of the Islamic injunction.

Asides from the spirituality attached to the Holy month of Ramadan, some other good virtues like the Ramadan Iftar (Breaking of Fast) equally abound among the Ummah.

This symbolic practice as observed by many Islamic scholars, epitomizes love and shared feelings among the Ummah for the eventual attainment of a common goal of peace and unity of purpose, particularly in Islam and humanity in general. In Gombe State, these fine virtues of Ramadan Iftar were on full display as Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya specifically directed an itinerary for the breaking of Ramadan fast with Groups, Associations and individuals in the State.

First it was the APC Elders Forum, then followed by Members of the Gombe State House of Assembly and then APC Executives in the State. Others are the appointees of the State Governor, the business community, trade union leaders, friends and associates as well as chairmen of local government councils and members of boards and commissions. Permanent Secretaries alongside top civil servants in the State, political support groups and IPAC, heads of federal agencies in the State as well as the media were equally not left out in the two- week long Ramadan Iftar.

However, Beyond the exchange of pleasantries and the chemistry which the Iftar conjures between the Governor and his guests, there were speeches that made the symbolic breaking of the Ramadan fast even more unique and worth remembering. For instance during the Iftar with his political support groups and the Inter-Party Advisory Council IPAC, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya was emphatic on the need for such groups to play politics according to the rules.

This brazen show of support and solidarity for a rancour-free electioneering campaign that is fast approaching in the country is not only statemanly but a sheer patriotism enmeshed in an undiluted love for country, in view of the fact not too many of a typical Nigerian politician are religiously in the habit of making such a clarion call. Furthermore, as a leader of a State, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya equally used the Ramadan Iftar to give account of his stewardship in the last 3 years.

In one of his remarks, the Governor observed that in spite of the economic downturn occasioned by the covid-19 Pandemic, his administration was able to set in motion processes that have so far positioned the State as a social, economic and infrastructural powerhouse especially within the North East sub-region and beyond.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya who was once described by the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum and Governor of Ekiti Dr. John Kayode Feyemi as a “silent storm” did not stop short at assuring the people of the State of his administration’s commitment to keep executing policies and programmes that have direct bearing on the lives of the common people.

Perhaps stunned by Governor’s show of quintessential leadership, spokesmen and women of the various groups and Associations expressed gratitude to Inuwa Yahaya for deeming it right to organise the Ramadan Iftar for them. The groups and Associations took turns to eulogise the incredible performance of Governor Inuwa Yahaya in the last 3 years. Most of them were however particular on the multi billion naira Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park which they observed when completed it will create thousands of jobs to the teeming unemployed youths in the State and position Gombe as Industrial hub. The groups did not however shy away from reaffirming their support for Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya which they unanimously say deserve a second term. For Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, the Holy month of Ramadan is a time for absolute communion with the Almighty Allah and Strengthening the existing bond between his administration and the people. His thoughts and prayers at every session of the Ramadan Iftar depict a classical leader with the insatiable desire for the well being of his people.