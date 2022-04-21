The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, will be hosting presidential aspirants across political parties to an Iftar dinner at the Presidential Villa on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

According a viral invitation card sent to guests sighted by LEADERSHIP, the event will take place at the State House conference centre by 6.30pm.

On the invitation, invitees to the dinner are instructed not to come along with their mobile devices, except their invitation cards which would serve as their entry pass.

It was, however, clarified that the ‘drop phone’ instruction will naturally not apply to some of the attendees, including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, governors and ministers that will be attending.

Confirming the invite on Thursday, Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the First Lady, Aliyu Abdullah, said it is standard protocol for guests at events in the Villa, which would be graced by either the President, Vice President or the First Lady, to be asked not to go in with their mobile phones.

Abdullahi, who confirmed the Iftar dinner, said “there is nothing here. This is a standard operational protocol in the Villa when you are having either of the three occupants of the Presidency. If they are coming for an event, this is supposed to be DSS enforced.

“Whether the president is having an event or the Vice President is having an event or the First Lady is having an event, because outsiders will come. That’s the security and standard protocol.

“That does not apply to the Vice President. How can you expect that to apply to the Vice President or even to ministers?” he asked.