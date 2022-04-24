Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has reiterated his government’s commitment to work with all federal establishments and agencies in the state for effective service delivery to the people.

The governor stated this at the weekend while hosting heads of federal tertiary institutions and security agencies in Gombe State to a Ramadan Iftar dinner in the Government House, Gombe.

Governor Inuwa commended the good relationship existing between Gombe State government and all federal establishments in the state, describing them as “development partners who contribute a lot towards the growth of Gombe State”.

Recognising the support his government receives from the federal establishments in Gombe, the governor said, “The support we get from these federal establishments have immensely contributed towards the success of our administration.

“Without you there wouldn’t have been the progress we have achieved in terms of delivering services to the people, particularly with regards to security”, he added.

The governor also explained that the relative peace enjoyed in the state is a result of the cordial relationship between the two parties.

“We are counted among the most peaceful states in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is not my effort neither is it your singular effort, but God has blessed what we have been doing with a very fruitful result that we are all seeing”, he said.

The governor urged the heads of the agencies to rededicate themselves towards delivering on their statutory mandates as his government would continue to cooporate with them for more achievements.

“Our doors are wide open for all of you. We are ever ready to cooperate and key into your programmes which will impact positively on our people”.

He called on all citizens of the country to continue to preach the gospel of peace and tolerance among the diverse ethnic groups and faiths in the country.

In their separate remarks, Commander Waziri Baba of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Vice Chancellor Federal University of Kashere represented by the DVC Administration, Professor Mustapha Alh. Muhamman and Central Bank of Nigeria Gombe Branch Controller, Shehu Alhaji Goringo thanked Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for organizing such a special Iftar, describing it as a great honour to them.

They equally praised Governor Yahaya for creating an enabling environment for federal establishments to operate effectively in Gombe State.

They applauded the state government’s support which made their works in the state easier and very successful, pledging to support the good policies and programmes of Inuwa-led administration.