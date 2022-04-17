Government functionaries, including commissioners, senior special advisers, directors-general, executive secretaries and local government chairmen have passed a vote of confidence on the administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya in the state.

This was made known during a special Ramadan Iftar hosted by the governor at the New Banquet Hall of the Government House.

Speaking on behalf of all the attendees, the attorney general and commissioner of Justice, Gombe State, Barr Zubair Muhammad Umar they were astonished by the excellent performance of governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya in less than three years of his stewardship.

Umar said governor Inuwa has never betrayed the confidence people reposed in him. “ On behalf of ourselves and the good people of Gombe State, we hereby testify and declare that you have delivered on all your campaign promises; your performance is indeed superlative. Your name will indeed be written in gold in the books of history”, he said.

The commissioner noted some of the achievements of governor Yahaya like the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park which he said will benefit the present and future generations.

He praised the governor’s tolerance, patience, patriotism and doggedness as traits that have distinguished him among his peers.

He said, “The governor has never got distracted by the baseless criticisms and the shenanigans of the opposition aimed at frustrating the smooth running of his government”.

Zubair challenged the opposition to engage in objective criticism of government policies based on performance or inaction.