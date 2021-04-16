Chief Imam of Apo Legislative Quarters Juma’at Mosque in Abuja, Sheikh Nuru Khalil, has cautioned traders of food items not to use the Ramadan period to increase the prices of commodities in the market.

He said, “For traders in the market, be kind to yourselves and to the society by not hiking prices because what goes around comes around.

“So, we should be merciful to one another so that Allah will have mercy on us too.”

Sheikh Khalil, who made the call yesterday in an interview in Abuja, emphasised that “Ramadan is the month of fasting; a period of sharing and caring, and fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam.”

He urged Muslims to support one another in this month of Ramadan, which is a period for sacrifice.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community assistance.

During the Holy month, Muslims are expected to put more effort into following the teachings of Islam.

It is a time for spiritual reflection, self-improvement and heightened devotion and worship, where Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, while abstaining from eating, drinking, vain talks and sexual intercourse during the day.

The chief imam, therefore, urged Muslims to “imbibe the act of sympathy and empathy because many people don’t have the means to feed.

“They cannot fast without having something to eat in the early morning and they don’t have something to break the fast in the evening.

“So, it is important for people to support one another because Ramadan is all about sharing and caring.”

Khalil also reminded Muslims on the need to understand that the Ramadan period was a time for spiritual re-awakening and devotion in prayers.

“It is good for us to understand that we are not just fasting to gain Allah’s mercy, but obeying His injunction too.

“The essence is to devote ourselves, increase our faith and motivate our righteousness to become good Muslims and citizens,” he said.