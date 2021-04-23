According to news gathered from NAN, Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has called on Nigerians irrespective of their religious beliefs to use the Ramadan period to foster peace and tolerance in the country.

Lalong made the call on Thursday evening in Abuja at the breaking of fast (Iftar) and feeding of about 2,000 people by Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society, Abuja.

The governor who decried the spate of insecurity and religious intolerance in the country stressed the need for religious and ethnic harmony.

“I am here this evening to breakfast with both Muslims and Christians, because I have been told that even Christians join in the breaking of fast here.

“This is good and this is how we can promote peace and unity; all other leaders must also encourage religious harmony.

“I can do anything for peace,” he said.

Lalong who is also the Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum called on all governors to work more closely with religious and traditional rulers to entrench peace in their states.

He said as part of efforts to achieve peace in Plateau, he had established a peace agency and inter-religious council.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lalong called on Muslims to use the Ramadan period to intensify prayers for peace in Nigeria while expressing optimism that Nigeria will soon overcome its security challenges.

Earlier, Cardinal John Onaiyekan commended the initiative of feeding the less privileged and equally called for peace and unity among Nigerians.

He called on government at all levels to deal decisively with the few criminals terrorising the country, adding that Nigerians are generally peace loving.

The National Chief Imam of Al-Habibiyyah Mosque, Fuad Adeyemi, said about 1000 to 2000 less privileged Muslims and people of other faith were fed daily and this will continue throughout the Ramadan period.

He said the programme was part of the Al-Habibiyyah Food Bank programme meant to help the less privileged and foster unity among Nigerians.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programmme is an annual event during the Ramadan period, which encourages peace, unity and care for the less privileged.