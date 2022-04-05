The Media Practitioners of Nigeria, (MMPN), Oyo State chapter has enjoined Muslims to dedicate the month of Ramadan to prayers to enable the country to surmount the security challenges facing the people.

MMPN’s chairman, Alhaji Ridwan Fasasi while speaking on the commencement of this year’s Ramadan fasting, noted that since Ramadan was a month full of blessings, Muslims should use the opportunity to pray fervently to seek Allah’s forgiveness to end the security challenges which have enveloped the country characterized by insurgency, kidnapping, armed bandits and of recent, terrorist acts of train attacks.

Fasasi said that since the compulsory twenty-nine or thirty days fasting is hinged on God’s consciousness, Muslims should endeavour to ensure that their actions and inactions follow the dictates of Allah.

He reminded the believers that activities like feeding the poor, recitation of Quran, attending Islamic lectures, being among the righteous ones and avoidance of wrong acts are some of the catalysts that speed up the acceptance of one’s fasting by Allah.

Fasasi urged the Islamic faithful especially the wealthy ones to remember the less privileged and others that the current economic challenges have affected, bearing it in mind that Ramadan is a month of helping the needy.

He admonished Muslim philanthropists to take sponsorship of Islamic lectures as a top priority so that Muslims will be able to benefit from such teachings through traditional channels of radio and Television as well as new media platforms.