BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has called on Nigerians to pray for the successful operations embarked upon by the Nigerian Army, for peace, stability and economic prosperity of the country Nigeria.

The MURIC’s director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, in a statement yesterday noted that the Nigerian Army plans to commence the training of new recruits from Monday 12th April, 2021 may not augur well for Muslims, appealing for a postponement of the exercise due to the Ramadan fast season which might begin the next day, Tuesday, 13th April, 2021.

However, MURIC hinged its plea on the need for new Muslim recruits to be able to focus on the training mentally and spiritually with enough energy to face the rigours of the exercise.

“The Nigerian Army is billed to commence the training of new recruits in two weeks, around the 12th of April, 2021. Coincidentally, Muslims around the world may start their annual fasting in the month of Ramadan the next day (13th April, 2021.

“Fasting in the month of Ramadan is mandatory upon adult Muslims as prescribed in the Glorious Qur’an, ‘Oh you who believe! Fasting has been prescribed for you as it was prescribed for those before you, so that you may attain piety’ (Qur’an 2:183). Fasting in this month is also one of the five pillars of Islam, none of which a Muslim can ignore,’’ Akinola said.

“For this reason, Muslims take the exercise very seriously and they will not wish to miss it for any reason except illness, pregnancy or when on a long journey. In fact some countries reduce both school and working hours for their students and workers during this period.