As Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan, founder, Shafaudeen in Islam, Professor Sabit Olagoke and the Arole Iba Oluyole of Ibadanland, Alhaji Nureni Akanbi have called for unity among Muslims and the need for continuous prayers for Nigeria in the light of insecurity in the country.

Similarly, they also harped on the need for unity among Muslims ahead of the 2023 general elections at the annual Ramadan lecture organised by Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria, (MMPN), Oyo State chapter.

The guest lecturer and founder, Shafaudeen in Islam, Professor Sabit Olagoke at the programme held in Ibadan harped on the importance of Muslims to be united ahead of the election while at the same time be active in other electoral processes.

Speaking on the topic, “2023 General Elections and the Role of Muslims”, Olagoke emphasized the need for Muslims to be change agents and at the same time called for moral training that would help to overcome poverty, which he described as the instrument being used by politicians to deceive the masses during elections.

In a goodwill message, the Arole Iba Oluyole of Ibadanland, Alhaji Nureni Akanbi also called for the election of right leaders who were ready to work and will address the myriad of challenges confronting the country.

In a welcome address, the chairman, MMPN, Oyo state Chapter, Alhaji Ridwan Fasasi said Muslims had the strength, number and wherewithal to determine the directions of next year’s election but the missing link was unity among the adherents.

“No doubt, Muslims generally are a major stakeholder in the Nigerian project and their duties to ensure good governance are enormous while keeping silence is inimical and dangerous in all ramifications. It is high time therefore that Muslims were united. With unity, we will rewrite the history.’’