Rite Foods has continued in its consumer-centric approach to celebrate with Muslim faithfuls as they observe the Ramadan fasting in fulfillment of the fourth pillar of Islam.

The firm urged islamic believers to always uphold the virtues of the religion, with a firm commitment to its teachings as they keep to its obligations in the holy month.

The company has also continued in its resolve to provide its quality products to the Muslim faithful for refreshment and enjoyment at this special moment and all occasions of great celebrations.

While admonishing them during this fasting period, the managing director of Rite Foods, Mr. Seleem Adegunwa, wishes the islamic believers, which constitute part of its consumers, a happy celebration intended at ushering peace and happiness for mutual co-existence.

He said, the company, with consumers at the core of its mission, will continually felicitate islamic faithfuls at all times, with its unique brands that have dictated the pace in the food and beverage sector of the country, providing them with product variants that cater to their needs and preferences.

‘May the lives of our consumers continue to be nourished by the mercy of Allah,’ he stressed.

On her part, Rite Foods’ brand manager, Boluwatife Adedugbe, affirmed that the company has identified with its consumers on various platforms that add value to lives, and in this Ramadan period while commending Muslims for being humane in their conduct as propagated through Islam.

She avowed that Rite Foods will continue to ensure that consumers in all spheres of life and religion have a taste of its high-quality brands which have been the hallmark of distinctiveness in the industry it operates.