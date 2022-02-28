Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief, Abibakr As-Sidiq Philanthropic Home, has announced plan to feed 12,600 Nigerians during the forthcoming annual Muslim fast – Ramadan.

The philanthropic home had on the February 24, 2022 signed an implementation agreement with King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) to distribute 2,300 food baskets to households in Nigeria in the month of Ramadan.

The project will feed 12,600 Nigerian Muslims who are extremely poor and will find it very difficult to afford food during the fasting period.

The beneficiaries of the project will be those people who have been affected severely by the impact of food insecurity in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

1w local government areas of Kwara and Kano States as well as the internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps in Abuja will benefit from the scheme.

The agreement was signed by representatives of KSrelief and ASPH in Abuja .

Mr AbdulKarim bin Abdulmohsen Al-Yousef and Mr Sultan Mohammed Saleh, who were the representatives of KSrelief and the vice president, special duties of Abibakr As-Sidiq Philanthropic Home, who represented the President of the organisation, Mallam Abdulrazzaq Ibrahim Salman and the chief operating officer of ASPH, were present for the agreement signing between both organisations.

Abdulrazzaq who was represented by his vice expressed his gratitude to KSrelief for bringing the project to Nigeria as a lot of people in the country are facing difficulties to feed themselves and their families.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that Nigeria is facing unprecedented economic impact which is making it more difficult for people to have access to basic needs such has food, expressing delight that a lot of people will benefit from the project.

He expressed his gratitude to the entire people of Saudi Arabia who, he noted have always stood at the forefront of providing humanitarian aids to vulnerable people around the world.