BY FRANCIS OKOYE, Maiduguri

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and King Salman Relief Foundation (KSRF) yesterday donated 7,972 bags of rice and beans with condiments for onward distribution to internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Flagging off the distribution at the Zonal Head Office of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Maiduguri, the deputy ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, Mr Ebraheem Alghamedi said, the gesture will cover IDPs in three states of Borno, Yobe and Zamfara.

He said the cordial relationship that exists between Saudi Arabia and the Federal Republic of Nigeria has been good , adding that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KS) is interested in enhancing the relationship through offering of aid, especially in Borno and other crisis-prone communities.

Ambassador Alghamedi pointed out that, apart from these interventions, the Kingdom has carried out a number of voluntary medical campaigns in Oyo and Nassarawa states to combat blindness and its causes, in which, 8,000 patients suffering from cataract and glaucoma benefitted from.

He noted that the Kingdom also donated medical equipment in kind, worth one million dollars, to combat Covid-19 in Nigeria.

“We are here to flag off the distribution of 3, 972 bags of rice, 3,972 bags of beans and 3,972 cartons of Maggi, vegetable oil among other condiments,” he said.

The minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq appreciated Kingdom of Saudi Arabia over the humanitarian intervention for the victims of insurgency in Borno and other states.

Represented by senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and Disaster Management, Mallam Musa Bugudu, the minister said: “The present intervention which is worth $1,147,310 is for Borno, Yobe and Zamfara states.”

He emphasized that the items will be distributed directly to the affected people through the combined efforts of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in each state.

Bugudu said each household is expected to have a 59.8 kilograms basket of food made up of rice, white iron beans, masa product, tomato (tasty tom), salt, maggi and vegetable oil.