In preparation for the Islamic fasting period of Ramadan, the Sokoto State Government has increased its free feeding centres to 155 from 130 for last year, and extended support to 300 individuals’ centres to ensure that no one was left without a meal to break their fast.

The state has also commenced distribution of foodstuffs and financial assistance to imams, their deputies, Mu’adhins and various religious organisations to ease their challenges during Ramadan.

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu announced that each Imam will receive five bags of maize and N100,000, while their deputies will receive three bags of maize and N50,000. Mu’adhins will also receive two bags of maize and N50,000.

In addition, 300 senior Islamic scholars will receive N200,000 each, while another 100 scholars will receive N100,000 each.

The government will also provide financial assistance to 10 ‘Malaman Zaure’ from each ward of the 23 local government areas, as well as 150 Islamic organisations.

Governor Aliyu said that the initiatives are part of his administration’s 9-point smart innovative agenda, which prioritises the welfare of the people, the development of religious institutions, and the promotion of peace and prosperity in the state.

The governor also stated his administration’s efforts in improving the condition of mosques across the state, with three remodelled and reconstructed Jumu’at mosques already commissioned, while work is ongoing for the renovation of over 30 others.

