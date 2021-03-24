ADVERTISEMENT

The quarterfinalists of the ongoing Ramat Cup organised by the Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) holding in Kano have emerged. The quarterfinalists are Gombe, Bauchi, Ogun, Oyo, Sokoto, Kebbi, Kwara and host Kano.

The quarterfinal matches hold today with the defending champions, Kwara state, taking on host Kano, Gombe battle Ogun, Oyo squares up against Sokoto while Bauchi and Kebbi will lock horns in a northern derby.

Meanwhile, YSFON President Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna said the body was impressed with the way the players and officials have conducted themselves and was optimistic that the game will end without any hitch.

Gawuna, who is deputy governor of Kano State, assured that the development of youths through sports will remain the focal point of the federation in its collective efforts to help the game in the country.

The national organizing secretary of YSFON, Abdullrazaq Usman, revealed that the body will continue to support the efforts of the Nigeria Football Federation in developing the youths in football in the country.

Usman said with YSFON’s national teams, the federation will not relent in supplying the national team quality players who can impart on the success story of the country’s teams.