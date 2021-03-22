ADVERTISEMENT

Kano state at the weekend outclassed Rivers State at the ongoing 38th edition of the Ramat cup with a 7-1 victory just as the defending champions Kwara beat Nasarawa State by one nil.

The results of other matches on day1 saw Osun State beating Ekiti State 2-1, Oyo edged Kebbi 2-1, Sokoto and Bauchi played out a 2-2 draw while Gombe were 2-1 winners against Kaduna state.

The matches decided at Mahaha sports complex in Kano witnessed Abudullahi Isah of Kano scoring four goals in his side’s 7-1 victory over Rivers to maintain the leading scorer in the tournament.

Speaking after the game, Abdullahi Isah, who said Wilfred Ndidi is his idol, noted that he was optimistic that his state would win all their matches to lift the trophy.

He said with the way they prepared with the support of the state government the only way they can appreciate it is by winning the Ramat cup.

The technical director of YSFON, Abdulgafar Agboola, said the federation was impressed with the caliber of players of the participating team’s just as he noted that talents have been discovered on the opening day. He said more talents will be discovered as the tournament continues.

Meanwhile the game continues today as Kwara takes on Kaduna and Nasarawa battle Gombe in group B. Rivers and Ogun will slug it out as Kano tackle Zamfara state in group A. In group C, Lagos State and FCT trade-tackle as FCT face Sokoto.