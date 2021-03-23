ADVERTISEMENT

By Salifu Usman, Abuja

It was a goal feast in Kano yesterday at the ongoing Ramat Cup as 35 goals were recorded on the second day of the tournament.

The Oyo State under-16 boys team recorded the highest score as they humiliated their counterparts from Ekiti State 8-0 just as Kano State thrashed Zamfara 4-0, Sokoto defeated 4-1, Bauchi humbled Lagos 7-0, while Kebbi overcame Osun 3-1.

Kwara State maintained their impressive run in the tournament with 3-2 defeat of Kaduna State in their second match, River and Ogun played out a 1-1 draw while the game between Nasarawa and Gombe also ended in a 1-1 draw.

Actions continue today with Gombe taking on Kwara just as Kaduna and Nasarawa lock horns in group B. Ogun will battle host Kano while Rivers and Zamfara will crown it up in group A. In group C, Sokoto will engage Lagos State with Bauchi and FCT square up in another match of the group.

Meanwhile Kano, Kwara and Oyo States have already qualified for quarterfinals of the competition after winning their first two matches.