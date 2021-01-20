By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The president of Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON), Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna has proclaimed that the 38th edition of Nigeria’s most glamorous and biggest annual grassroots football tournament, ‘RAMAT Cup’ will hold in the ancient city of Kano from February 5-13, 2021while adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

He said the competition which will be bankrolled by Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje-led Kano State government will see teams from the 36 states of the federation and the Capital Federal Territory (FCT) competing for the coveted trophy at stake.

Gawuna, who is the current deputy governor of Kano State, said apart from the football event in honour of former Nigerian Head of State, General Murtala Ramat Mohammed, who was assassinated on February 13, 1976, participating athletes will also showcase their athletics prowess in a 4×4 relay event on the final day of the competition.

He said already the organising committee has been put in place for all necessary arrangements to ensure a hitch free tournament in adhering to COVID-19 protocols and urged the players and officials on the need to follow the laid down rules that will be put in place.

He applauded the Kano State government for its support for the federation all these years, to keep the flag of encouraging youths across the country to showcase their talents.